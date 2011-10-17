Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Solstice 1

Solstice 1 design typography winter solstice
Here's a little something I'm working at for the Winter Solstice - the plan is to paint the final design, à la the "Torpedoes" piece. Just playing around with some initial stylization.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
