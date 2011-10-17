Denis Tunguz

160 tiny Icons [Free PSD]

Free PSD with 160 tiny icons, for everyone! :)
Each icon has a maximum height of 12px.
100% shape layers.

FULL PREVIEW
DONWLOAD HERE

Hope you'll like them! Enjoy! :)

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
