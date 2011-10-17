Glenn Thomas

Halloween2 illustration halloween frankenstein ghost dracula wolfman mummy
Finished characters for the Halloween piece. Can't see on this thumbnail, but hte Wolf man is chowing into that pumpkin.

Now I gotta get to work on my Halloween costume!

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
