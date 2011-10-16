Harvey Hartley

Mt. EP Artwork

Mt. EP Artwork texture ink type die cut pig block print blockprint letter press record letter block print cd die-cut illustration design mt. motive sounds recordings packaging record sleeve
Artwork designed for Mt.'s 'Teach Your Children How To Think, Not What To Think' EP, commissioned by Motive Sounds Redcordings.

A die-cut template was used to allow the CD to play a part in the constructed cover design, showing a small piglet in the belly of its mother. On removal of the CD, a human child can be seen in the piglet’s place.

http://www.motivesounds.com

