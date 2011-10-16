Kevin Steigerwald

1UpFit Redesign

1upfit web app html css python
Doing a huge refactoring of the code and working on a redesign to 1Up to allow for some new features. Pretty excited about where it's heading.

Posted on Oct 16, 2011
