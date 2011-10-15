Christopher Martin

Shredstick

Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin
  • Save
Shredstick skateboard ohio chris martin spray paint fuck yeah
Download color palette

My new skateboard I've been working on. Everything was done with spray paint. It didn't turn out as clean as I wanted it too but overall I'm happy with it. It's just gonna get messed up anyways. Bigger images - http://chrismartinishis.name/images/dribble/chris_martin_skateboard.jpg - http://chrismartinishis.name/images/dribble/chris_martin_skateboard_big.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2011
Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin

More by Christopher Martin

View profile
    • Like