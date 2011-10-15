Shredstick

My new skateboard I've been working on. Everything was done with spray paint. It didn't turn out as clean as I wanted it too but overall I'm happy with it. It's just gonna get messed up anyways. Bigger images - http://chrismartinishis.name/images/dribble/chris_martin_skateboard.jpg - http://chrismartinishis.name/images/dribble/chris_martin_skateboard_big.jpg