Blue Stickers

In this tutorial we will learn how to create vector hologram stickers. For shape creation, we will be using the Dynamic Shapes Tool, which is one of the tools of the VectorScribe plugin. We will also learn how to create a simple gradient mesh and how to produce color effects with the help of the Transparency panel. Finally, we will create a graphic style for text with the help of the Appearance panel. Very important basic techniques of vector graphics are described in detail in this tutorial. You can read this tutorial here http://www.astutegraphics.com/blog/how-to-create-a-hologram-sticker-using-adobe-illustrator/