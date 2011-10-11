TailgateChamp Infographic

Part of a large infographic for TailgateChamp, a new competitive-tailgating mobile app from Brunner & BHiveLab. http://www.tailgatechamp.com/

Direction for this section was to build a map of the continental US, displaying the above smartphone-user statistics in a way that alluded to American football. Color palette and typefaces were provided to me beforehand.

Design: Joe Bauldoff

Creative Direction: Aaron Cacali

Agency: Brunner, Pittsburgh USA