TailgateChamp Infographic

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of a large infographic for TailgateChamp, a new competitive-tailgating mobile app from Brunner & BHiveLab. http://www.tailgatechamp.com/
Direction for this section was to build a map of the continental US, displaying the above smartphone-user statistics in a way that alluded to American football. Color palette and typefaces were provided to me beforehand.
Design: Joe Bauldoff
Creative Direction: Aaron Cacali
Agency: Brunner, Pittsburgh USA