Joe Bauldoff

TailgateChamp Infographic

Joe Bauldoff
Joe Bauldoff
  • Save
TailgateChamp Infographic tailgatechamp infographic phone iphone android map statistics information football sports gameplan game social
Download color palette

Part of a large infographic for TailgateChamp, a new competitive-tailgating mobile app from Brunner & BHiveLab. http://www.tailgatechamp.com/

Direction for this section was to build a map of the continental US, displaying the above smartphone-user statistics in a way that alluded to American football. Color palette and typefaces were provided to me beforehand.

Design: Joe Bauldoff
Creative Direction: Aaron Cacali
Agency: Brunner, Pittsburgh USA

Joe Bauldoff
Joe Bauldoff

More by Joe Bauldoff

View profile
    • Like