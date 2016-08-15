Joey Kirk

The Car Connection - Mobile Redesign

Joey Kirk
Joey Kirk
Hire Me
  • Save
The Car Connection - Mobile Redesign responsive web design ux ui cars automotive
Download color palette

@Made by Munsters are in the middle of finishing a redesign of The Car Connection, an Internet Brands property. We worked with the internal development team to prepare a responsive web application. The redesign led to huge improvements in traffic and lead generation. We'll share more of the project soon!

If you want to partner with @Made by Munsters in designing or developing a website or an app, reach out to us via email at mailto:hello@madebymunsters.com and check out our work at www.madebymunsters.com.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2016
Joey Kirk
Joey Kirk
Designer. Educator. Dad.
Hire Me

More by Joey Kirk

View profile
    • Like