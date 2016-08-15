The Car Connection - Mobile Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
@Made by Munsters are in the middle of finishing a redesign of The Car Connection, an Internet Brands property. We worked with the internal development team to prepare a responsive web application. The redesign led to huge improvements in traffic and lead generation. We'll share more of the project soon!
If you want to partner with @Made by Munsters in designing or developing a website or an app, reach out to us via email at mailto:hello@madebymunsters.com and check out our work at www.madebymunsters.com.