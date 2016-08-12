Viacheslav Novoseltsev

Tab Bar Icons

Tab Bar Icons clean simple navigation ui animation basket camera talk icon mail
Hello! This my first experience in AE and this simple contoured icons for navigation bar. I hope you like this (press L). Thanks for attention ;)

Rebound of
Tab Bar Icons
By Kris Mendoza
Posted on Aug 12, 2016
