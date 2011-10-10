Vane Palacio

Genne Simmons

Genne Simmons kiss illustration ink
Illustration I did for my awesome boss on his birthday. He loves kiss, specially Genne Simmons.

Fiesta every-ry day!

http://mden10.blogspot.com/

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
