Michal Vasko

sneakpeak from Badoo Super Powers revamp

Michal Vasko
Michal Vasko
  • Save
sneakpeak from Badoo Super Powers revamp icon iphone web ios glow button
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Michal Vasko
Michal Vasko
Design at Facebook Marketplace & Shops

More by Michal Vasko

View profile
    • Like