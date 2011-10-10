Muhammad Ali Effendy

GaramDealsIndia selected for iheartlogos season 2

GaramDealsIndia logo got selected to the second edition of iheartlogos book! This is my 5th achievement in 10 months. Thank you so much for all the votes folks!

