Mike Hall

ScrapCloud - Website

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
  • Save
ScrapCloud - Website website ui iphone app
Download color palette

Thought I'd share a website that never saw the light of day, thanks to Apple's 'Reading List' feature.

Check it out the website and video here.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Mike Hall
Mike Hall

More by Mike Hall

View profile
    • Like