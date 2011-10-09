Cris Labno

crislabno

Cris Labno
Cris Labno
Hire Me
  • Save
crislabno crislabno logo
Download color palette

just messing around with type. not fittin my character anyway

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2011
Cris Labno
Cris Labno
3D Motion Designer with Branding experience.
Hire Me

More by Cris Labno

View profile
    • Like