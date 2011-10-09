Igor Chebotarev

Gustaf V - Logotype

Gustaf V - Logotype logo logotype clothes clothing clothe brand fashion gustaf v of sweden fifth five king royal luxury luxurious
Here's a logo I designed for a luxurious clothing brand in Europe. Gustaf V (V as in 'the fifth') was a famous king of Sweden, known for his fashion and style.

Link to a larger size: http://www.flickr.com/photos/68374928@N02/6224908645/lightbox/

