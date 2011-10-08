Ryan Collins

Theatme New Navigation

Ryan Collins
Ryan Collins
  • Save
Theatme New Navigation theatme interface css3
Download color palette

Testing out a new navigation system for Theatme.

Using Pictos right now for the glyphs, but will probably end up hand making them, as I am not too happy with it now.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
Ryan Collins
Ryan Collins

More by Ryan Collins

View profile
    • Like