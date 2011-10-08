WillG

DropBox Dashboard WIP4

WillG
WillG
  • Save
DropBox Dashboard WIP4 dashboard dropbox gui
Download color palette

Quite similar to my last shots, but this contains more of the actual interface of the files - nearly done. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 8, 2011
WillG
WillG

More by WillG

View profile
    • Like