Logo Exploration

Logo Exploration logo green grid
working on this idea I had in my head... probably won't get used, but I thought I'd give it a try anyways. It reads two different ways, depending on which axis you view it from. It can be seen as facing northeast or southwest.

Posted on Oct 7, 2011
