Menu Ginobli

Working on a new feature required that we figure out how to integrate it into our menu. Which, in turn, got us thinking about refactoring our menu to better reflect what we're about.

We hope to release some fun stuff soon along with a more streamlined, focused main menu. Because it's not just restaurants where your menu is your business.

Posted on Jul 27, 2016
