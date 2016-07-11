eBay VR - Tactile Sight Interaction

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
I recently worked with eBay to create the world's first virtual reality department store.
Quite a few design challenges on the way, as I wasn't designing for a flat screen anymore.
A full immersive environment that was possible to navigate only through our eyes. A world with 12,000 objects in store available to us to explore and analyse at every angle, with the aim to be as intuitive as possible, even though UI and UX in virtual reality is still in early stages.
After many experiments one of the new unique UI device was a new Tactile Sight pointer.
The cursor allows us to touch the objects, caress their surfaces and perceive their volume. This was possible by letting the sight to rotate by the 3D normals of the item and using the outer ring to describe its distance.
Check out the full project here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/40499319/eBay-VR-The-World-First-VR-Department-Store