Billion Oyster Program: Teacher Expedition Dashboard

Billion Oyster Program: Teacher Expedition Dashboard information architecture wireframe concept drag drog agile web responsive teacher avatar ui ux dashboard
The Billion Oyster Program, in New York. Allows Teachers to take students to the New York Harbor to perform experiments (expeditions). This application was created so that teachers can launch an expedition while in the field with the students. What you see in the screenshot is the assignment dashboard where teachers can assign students to particular Protocols so that they can record their data. In the end the teach will be able to get a detailed view of their students expedition.

