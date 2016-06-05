Quan Duong

the HOMADE

Quan Duong
Quan Duong
  • Save
the HOMADE sweet cake bakery design graphic hcmc saigon identity food vietnamese vietnam brand
Download color palette

draft layout for the HOMADE business card; playing with just type to express the warmness and the friendliness of the brand!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2016
Quan Duong
Quan Duong

More by Quan Duong

View profile
    • Like