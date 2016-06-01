Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohab

Location Chat - iOS

Mohab
Mohab
Hire Me
  • Save
Location Chat - iOS bounce chat nearby map location gps icon app ios
Location Chat - iOS bounce chat nearby map location gps icon app ios
Download color palette
  1. bouncechat_1.png
  2. bc.png

PROJECT OVERVIEW
Create an app identity and provide deliverables for a company.

For my concept, I wanted to brand the company's idea of location based networking, Orange was chosen due to it being previously used by the company and a visual requirement. The icon features borrowed components from apple's default gps location indicator. The app gathers information about relevant users and displays who is available to chat. In order to visually represent this idea, I focused on maps, location, and circular patterns.

ROLE IN PROJECT
Research and write a project proposal with a list of deliverables.

THE CHALLENGE
The primary goal was to encapsulate the idea of location based networking into a playful icon. As well as create continuity of the idea throughout iconography and interface.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2016
Mohab
Mohab
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mohab

View profile
    • Like