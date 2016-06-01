Location Chat - iOS

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
PROJECT OVERVIEW
Create an app identity and provide deliverables for a company.
For my concept, I wanted to brand the company's idea of location based networking, Orange was chosen due to it being previously used by the company and a visual requirement. The icon features borrowed components from apple's default gps location indicator. The app gathers information about relevant users and displays who is available to chat. In order to visually represent this idea, I focused on maps, location, and circular patterns.
ROLE IN PROJECT
Research and write a project proposal with a list of deliverables.
THE CHALLENGE
The primary goal was to encapsulate the idea of location based networking into a playful icon. As well as create continuity of the idea throughout iconography and interface.