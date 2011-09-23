Anthony Wartinger

This is the Way the World Ends

This is the Way the World Ends
...not with a bang but with a whimper.
Taken from T.S. Elliot's The Hollow Men.

See the full image here. http://www.tumblr.com/xe54ukvuic

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
