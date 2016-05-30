Weather Now Rebound

Trending designs to inspire you
I rarely get substantial critique of my work. A few days ago I talked about this personal project with two other designers and it changed my perspective over some decisions I had taken while creating this concept.
I came to the conclusion that the user should be able to check other cities weather simultaneously and I adjusted the icons at the bottom, always aiming for this to look clearer and more efficient.
It's a personal project, a concept, the app probably won't get pass this instance, but it's fun to think of it (and work on it) as if it was a "real" project.
UI animations coming soon.