Weather Now Rebound

I rarely get substantial critique of my work. A few days ago I talked about this personal project with two other designers and it changed my perspective over some decisions I had taken while creating this concept.

I came to the conclusion that the user should be able to check other cities weather simultaneously and I adjusted the icons at the bottom, always aiming for this to look clearer and more efficient.

It's a personal project, a concept, the app probably won't get pass this instance, but it's fun to think of it (and work on it) as if it was a "real" project.

UI animations coming soon.