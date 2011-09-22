Phil Coffman

I recently added commenting to my site, powered by Disqus. Getting everything to look right was a challenge, but I am happy with the outcome and that I was able to fit it into the responsive grid fairly easily. I don't know why it isn't pluralizing "COMMENT".

Oh and watch out for the default avatar.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
