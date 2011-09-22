Derrick Castle

Lethal Angel - Crossbones

Lethal Angel - Crossbones derrick castle derrick straw castle nashvillemafia design graphic design illustration art americana nashville drawing castle tattoo crossbones skull roses heart lethal angel
This project was a ride to hell and back. WOW. I posted a blog about the photoshop error that is known as "UNEXPECTED END OF FILE". I encourage folks to take precautions that this doesn't happen to you.

http://strawcastle.com/?p=676

