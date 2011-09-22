Kriesi

Flashlight Theme

Kriesi
Kriesi
  • Save
Flashlight Theme photography wordpress theme demo slideshow interface controlls
Download color palette

A screenshot of my upcoming theme Flashlight. This is the fullscreen gallery mode that allows you to display automatically extracted image exif data

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Kriesi
Kriesi

More by Kriesi

View profile
    • Like