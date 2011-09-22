Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

Mission Control

Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
  • Save
Mission Control apple ui ipad mulittasking mission control
Download color palette

Not as pretty as yours @Ben Breckler but this is something more native looking that I whipped up..

Ipad mission control
Rebound of
iPad Mission Control Concept
By Ben Breckler
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips
Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

More by Craig 'iPhaze' Philips

View profile
    • Like