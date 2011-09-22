Hugo den Ouden 

Logo sketch for a Association for Maritime and Transport Law

Logo sketch for a Association for Maritime and Transport Law compass wayfinding law transport maritime
Logo sketch for a Dutch Association for Maritime and Transport Law.

The focus for this customer is simplicity and clarity. They are a bit conservative, so it should not be too flashy. So no frills. They share their knowledge with several lawyers and they also play a role in the development of national and international laws and regulations.

Guys, bring on your feedback ...

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
