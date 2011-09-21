Jay Schaul

Cavalier

Jay Schaul
Jay Schaul
  • Save
Cavalier cavalier script drawn pen tool illustrator pen paper etc
Download color palette

Script face still very WIP. The v is really weirding me out.

Cavalier

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Jay Schaul
Jay Schaul

More by Jay Schaul

View profile
    • Like