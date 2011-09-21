Sean Farrell

Facet Logo

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Facet Logo logo gem diamond facet cut
Download color palette

WIP Logo for Dan Philibin.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like