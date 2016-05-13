Gal Shir

Designer vs. Developer

Gal Shir
Gal Shir
  • Save
Designer vs. Developer character illustration icon developer designer gif animation
Download color palette

Working for hours with my team at the office brought me to identify this small detail that makes the difference between designers and developers. So I just wanted to share it with the world to see if anyone else can agree. 🤔

What do you think?

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Website

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2016
Gal Shir
Gal Shir
Digital Artist

More by Gal Shir

View profile
    • Like