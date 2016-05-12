Arsenije Vujovic

Animals - 09 - Elephant

Arsenije Vujovic
Arsenije Vujovic
  • Save
Animals - 09 - Elephant stylisation motiongraphics motion zoo illustration graphic characterdesign africa elephant animation animals animal
Download color palette

I Illustrated around 40 cicrle shaped animals in the past month.
I will post them daily here on dribbble and on my instagram account.
I will upload 2 animals per day, this is my ninth shot - Elephant
Here is the link to my instagram account:
www.instagram.com/arsenijevujovic
Follow me :)

Arsenije Vujovic
Arsenije Vujovic

More by Arsenije Vujovic

View profile
    • Like