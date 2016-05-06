Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Riccardo Russomanno

Logo - Baita della Sceriffa

Riccardo Russomanno
Riccardo Russomanno
  • Save
Logo - Baita della Sceriffa arrosticini sheriff grill bbq skewer butcher logo italian
Download color palette

Baita della sceriffa means Sheriff's Chale. Italy, Abruzzo. They sell the typical skewer named "arrosticini".

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2016
Riccardo Russomanno
Riccardo Russomanno

More by Riccardo Russomanno

View profile
    • Like