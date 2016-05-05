Steven Oliveira
TWG

Poster Concept Design - 02

Steven Oliveira
TWG
Steven Oliveira for TWG
Hire Us
  • Save
Poster Concept Design - 02 design community toronto poster event typography contrast sketch journey flow user
Download color palette

Our design team took the opportunity to create a variety unique posters for an upcoming design event. This was one design iteration and was inspired by user flows and process sketches. Stay tuned for more information!

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2016
TWG
TWG
Hire Us

More by TWG

View profile
    • Like