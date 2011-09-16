Ashleigh Axios

Transportation Networks

Ashleigh Axios
Ashleigh Axios
  • Save
Transportation Networks map usa timeline interactive features touchscreen multi-touch networks
Download color palette

Select portion of an interactive media piece created for The Henry Ford. Each transportation network in the map can be turned off, including the featured rivers and lakes. Behind the networks are the borders for the time period and subtle US topography.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2011
Ashleigh Axios
Ashleigh Axios

More by Ashleigh Axios

View profile
    • Like