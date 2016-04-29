Cascadia - Eco-Diversion Calculator app

I've been working the last couple of months with the awesome @itsmikejoyce in this cool project for Cascadia Consulting Group.

This Eco-Diversion Calculator app will enable recycling outreach staff to provide efficient onsite customer support to commercial and multifamily customers using a mobile, tablet-based customer information management system.

More updates coming soon.

