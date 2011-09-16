Karl Clement

Beaconize UI Mockup 2

Beaconize UI Mockup 2 iphone ui ux gray blue ribbon toolbar image picture android
Hey Dribbblers,

I recently posted a shot of my app interface and people were saying it was too gray. Now I added some blue and some orange. But I dont like it. Can anyone suggest some colours? Preferably shades of orange and blue.

Thanks!!

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
