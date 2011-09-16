Geof Hirst Custom Type

Dominique Falla

A friend of mine is turning 70 and commissioned a custom type treatment for the invite. I hand drew the type, scanned and vectorised it, then cut it out of matt black vinyl, and stuck it to the front of the card. One down, 49 more to go!

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
