Dionysus Bottle Detail - Delicate

Dionysus Bottle Detail - Delicate logo type identity branding gold organic oil dionysus
They're ready, there's ready! The Dionysus gold foil labels. Now I'll have to wait for all the bottles to arrive for a proper shoot, but here's a quickie.

Posted on Sep 16, 2011
