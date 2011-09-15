Chris Hönninger

Era HTML - Visual Performance

html css theme minimal grunge retro clean white functional portfolio filter
And it's finally here!! I am really excited to show you the real, functional website.

You can view the live demonstration here: DEMO.

Please let me know what you think. Updates will come and therefore I still must consider suggestions and design-related changes ;)

Sep 15, 2011
