fav.tv launches!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
September 2010 I receive an email from a guy called Saverio asking me to do some work for an upcoming startup called fav.tv. I do so, designing more and more mockups, eventually designing a good bunch of them.
One year on and i'm here on Dribbble announcing the website and iPhone app of the final product. What a ride its been! From meeting the guys, spending time in San Francisco, working with a *fucking* amazing startup team... I honestly can't thank fav.tv enough for giving me this opportunity. It's been a blast and long may it continue!
• Sign up for an account!
• Download the iPhone app
We hope you love it!