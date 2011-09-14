fav.tv launches!

September 2010 I receive an email from a guy called Saverio asking me to do some work for an upcoming startup called fav.tv. I do so, designing more and more mockups, eventually designing a good bunch of them.

One year on and i'm here on Dribbble announcing the website and iPhone app of the final product. What a ride its been! From meeting the guys, spending time in San Francisco, working with a *fucking* amazing startup team... I honestly can't thank fav.tv enough for giving me this opportunity. It's been a blast and long may it continue!

• Sign up for an account!

• Download the iPhone app

We hope you love it!