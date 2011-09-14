Julien Martin

iOS Game Leaderboard

iOS Game Leaderboard
Screen mockup preview of an iOS game (iPhone + iPad) I'm working on.

The custom segmented view and its game mode buttons (Time attack, 3-Lives, Sudden Death) will allow players to switch leaderboards.

Cheers.

Posted on Sep 14, 2011
