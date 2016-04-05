Zoie Deng
PP Design

#EggWorld#Sherlock Holmes & John·H·Watson

Zoie Deng
PP Design
Zoie Deng for PP Design
Hire Us
  • Save
#EggWorld#Sherlock Holmes & John·H·Watson egg world watson sherlock cartoon illustrator blue edward character
Download color palette

Ta-da! Here is the second shot of my EggWorld series.
Sherlock Holmes and John·H·Watson!
Press "Like" to give me some support.
Also you can leave a message in the comments to tell me what character do you want to see in this egg！
And don't forget to follow me if you really like my work ;）Thank you all!

Batman superman
Rebound of
#EggWorld# Batman & Superman
By Zoie Deng
View all tags
Posted on Apr 5, 2016
PP Design
PP Design
Hire Us

More by PP Design

View profile
    • Like