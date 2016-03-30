Rafa Cavestany
Oincs mobile app

Rafa Cavestany
Rafa Cavestany for ++hellohello
Oincs mobile app
Oincs is a mobile crowdsourcing platform that enables users to report and share, in real time, information about crimes and traffic in a city.
Oincs promotes a better urban life experience by helping people travel places faster and more safely.

The app is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play and will soon be available on Windows enabled phones.

Posted on Mar 30, 2016
