SQLX logo design

SQLX logo design frequency ground earth analyze data seismic colorful sensor identity symbol brand logo
This recent project was an interesting one, as I had to research and understand many aspects of the seismic world and what all is involved with sound frequency and data recordings. This symbol design immediately resonates with the audience, providing an instant attraction with its curvy flow and subtle blue tones. Loved the whole project! View the entire presentation here: www.pixelcup.co

Posted on Mar 16, 2016
