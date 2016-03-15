gasta

GastaLoop 016

Day 16 of my attempt at creating a new looping animated gif every day.
Limits: 50 frames, 3 colours (white, red and black).
This one is done in Cinema4D and After Effects.
See you tomorrow.

Posted on Mar 15, 2016
