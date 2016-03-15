nicolasdesle

Close to search to load to menu

nicolasdesle
nicolasdesle
Hire Me
  • Save
Close to search to load to menu search load menu close aftereffects ux ui gif icons animation motion
Download color palette

Just playing around in After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 15, 2016
nicolasdesle
nicolasdesle
Motion, branding, type design, art direction.
Hire Me

More by nicolasdesle

View profile
    • Like